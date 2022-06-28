Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a pride flag burning early Tuesday morning.

Video captured a person dousing a pride flag in a flammable substance, then lighting it with a lighter. According to authorities this happened on East Michigan Avenue near South Miffin Avenue.

Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released a statement that said, “The Lansing Police Department strives for every citizen to feel safe in the city of Lansing. Our goal is to assure the City of Lansing is a safe place to live work and visit for everyone including the LGBTQ+ community. The Lansing Police Department will not tolerate any act of hate and intimidation and will seek the appropriate prosecution for any of these crimes.”

News 10 asked if this was related to a series of pride flag disappearances and police said that it is currently under investigation.

Officials also stated that witnesses said there was a man wearing all black who ran from the scene.

