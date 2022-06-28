Advertisement

Sweet strawberry season at Huhn Strawberry Farm

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAGLE, Mich. (WILX) - It is strawberry season!

You can get some sweet berries of your own at Huhn Strawberry Farm.

At the 5-plus acre farm, people of all ages can come to the farm and pick berries for themselves.

For those who are not able to U-pick their berries, Huhn also has already picked berries available for pick-up.

Check out picking hours at Huhn Strawberry Farm on Facebook or call 517-626-6608 for recorded info.

https://www.huhnstrawberryfarm.com/

The address is 11262 S. Tallman Rd, Eagle, MI 48822

Open daily from 7:30 am-9:00 pm.

