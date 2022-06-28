‘Our staff is feeling recognized, validated’ -- $368 million awarded to childcare facilities across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $368 million in grants have been awarded to childcare programs throughout Michigan.

The funding was made available through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, a non-competitive grant for childcare facilities designed to help support the safety and health of children and staff.

Nawal Alsaeed is Associate Director of Kreative Kids Learning Center in Inkster.

“The Child Care Stabilization Grants have uplifted the morale of the center,” Alaseed said. “Our staff is feeling recognized and validated and they are motivated to continue in the field of early childhood. Two staff members have gone back to school and are earning degrees in education. I have another two staff members who have registered for CDA credentials. These funds will be the catalyst to continued growth of child care businesses.”

Over 5,500 childcare programs received funding through this effort and provided support for childcare facilities to stay open and serve their community. This grant also provided $1,000 bonuses for 25,756 full-time childcare staff members throughout the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs.”

Whitmer hopes that these grants will allow programs to keep their doors open, hire more professionals, and continue to support children and families.

“All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future and our state’s prosperity,” Whitmer said.

