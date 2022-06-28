Advertisement

In My View: Detroit Tigers have a big decision to make

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said in spring training the rebuilding phase for the team was over.

Well the Tigers are nowhere near playoff contenders with their 28-44 record heading into two games at San Francisco. The trade deadline is August 2nd.

In my view, the Tigers have big decisions to make about a number of players -- keep them for next season and hope they become difference makers, or cut bait, get what you can for them and look ahead to 2023. We’ll see but the guess work on this team no longer working on a rebuild is hardly accurate.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One child dies in Lansing house fire
Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler
Tatiana McCuien
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

In My View: Can the Pistons entice free agents?
In My View: What’s next for the Pistons?
In My View: What a year for Williamston Community Schools
In My View: Signing should come on the same day a recruit commits