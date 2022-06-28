In My View: Detroit Tigers have a big decision to make

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said in spring training the rebuilding phase for the team was over.

Well the Tigers are nowhere near playoff contenders with their 28-44 record heading into two games at San Francisco. The trade deadline is August 2nd.

In my view, the Tigers have big decisions to make about a number of players -- keep them for next season and hope they become difference makers, or cut bait, get what you can for them and look ahead to 2023. We’ll see but the guess work on this team no longer working on a rebuild is hardly accurate.

