Multi-car crash on I-94 leaves 55-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township.

Sheriff Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong direction going eastbound in the westbound lanes. That car struck a Chevrolet SUV head-on that was traveling westbound. A semi-truck then collided with the SUV.

The driver of the Ford car, a 55-year-old man from Washtenaw County, was found unresponsive in the car and pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman from Summit Township, was transported to Henry Ford Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

