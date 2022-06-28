Advertisement

Multi-car crash on I-94 leaves 55-year-old dead

Sheriff Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong direction going eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong direction going eastbound in the westbound lanes, and struck a Chevrolet SUV head-on that was traveling westbound. A semi-truck then collided with the SUV.(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township.

Sheriff Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong direction going eastbound in the westbound lanes. That car struck a Chevrolet SUV head-on that was traveling westbound. A semi-truck then collided with the SUV.

The driver of the Ford car, a 55-year-old man from Washtenaw County, was found unresponsive in the car and pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman from Summit Township, was transported to Henry Ford Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

Next: Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One child dies in Lansing house fire
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler
Tatiana McCuien
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning - Fatal fire update, Crumbleys in court, champs return home, NASA launch to the moon, and a sunny Tuesday
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/28/22
$175 million public safety bond proposal draws criticism at Lansing City Council meeting
$175 million public safety bond proposal draws criticism at Lansing City Council meeting
$175 million public safety bond proposal draws criticism at Lansing City Council meeting