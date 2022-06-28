MSU Hoops Expected to Host Villanova

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team reportedly will host Villanova this coming season as part of the so called Gavitt Games. Date and tip time not yet announced. MSU likely will have a non conference schedule that also includes Kentucky, Gonzaga and Notre Dame.

