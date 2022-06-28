Ingham County: Children as young as 6-months-old vaccinated against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Concerned parents, crying faces and toys filled the waiting room at the Ingham County Health Department. Tuesday was the first day kids aged six-months and older were given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Younger aged children can now receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the three-dose vaccine from Pfizer. Linda Vail, Health Officer for the Ingham County Health Department, said she believes it’s wise to get children protected before the fall arrives.

“A COVID surge is expected this fall and everyone should be protected,” Vail said. “The more we can get the people in the community vaccinated the better control we have and that means all community members. Children are very low risk at having serious diseases and dying from COVID however in 2020 we hardly had any cases of COVID in kids, but that changed for 2021 and 2022.”

She said that, for children, it’s the long-term effects of COVID-19 that health officials are concerned with.

”What we don’t know is what the long term effects could possibly be if a child gets COVID,” Vail said. “Its certainly important to protect your child that may have some long term consequences to it.”

Nicole Beard is a mother who told News 10 her entire family is vaccinated, so it was no different for her son.

”We have always been a big believer in vaccines and he’s had a lot of health issues throughout his life and we just really want him safe and the family safe so we here to do our part,” Beard said.

Linda Vail also says anyone who has concerns about getting the vaccine should consult with their child’s doctor.

Parents can make an appointment for the next kids clinic July 1 at the Breslin Center. Those who still need to get their children vaccinated can sign up using the Ingham County Health Department’s scheduler.

