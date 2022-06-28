Howell police seek trailer stolen over weekend

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Howell are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer Monday.

According to authorities, the trailer was stolen over the weekend near Gallery Park.

“If you’re the one that took it, we’d recommend giving it back rather quickly,” the department wrote on social media.

Anyone who has seen the trailer, or knows where it is, is asked to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-546-1330.

