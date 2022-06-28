Advertisement

Harper Hopes to Return This Season

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. Jean Segura and Brad Miller also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return, only saying he hoped Philadelphia’s franchise player would return this year. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

