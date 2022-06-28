Explore the many uses of lavender at Sixteen Sprigs in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stop and smell the lavender.

That’s exactly what you can do at Sixteen Sprigs Lavender Farm.

Wynne Wright is the owner and chief famer at the lavender farm- a passion project that bloomed out of her day job.

“I tell everyone, it was a hobby that got out of control,” laughed Wynne. “I’m a professor at MSU and I spent some of my time interviewing farm women around the world. I met a lavender farmer in France and when I got back to the states and I started my own field. I realized that lavender was an up and coming crop of rising interest and a lot of folks want to experience a lavender farm.”

You can actually learn how to cook with lavender and make crafts right at the educational farm in Lansing.

For more information and hours: http://sixteensprigs.org/?fbclid=IwAR1h_Po2OteBlgryWo0fj8o4yrsTYjgYwzsHWj5a2dk9lOAmxdv9HmDNSzU

