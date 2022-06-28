Advertisement

Detectives ask for public’s help finding missing Rochester Hills teen

Gabrielle Greene
Gabrielle Greene(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a Rochester Hills girl who has gone missing.

Gabrielle Greene is 17-year-old honor student at Rochester High School. She was reported missing from their home by her family shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, though her family said they believe she left sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Gabrielle, who is also known as “Gaby,” is believed to have left her home voluntarily as she left a note for her parents.

Gabby has no debit card and does not have access to a vehicle, and may still be in Michigan. Anyone who may have seen Gabrielle or knows where she is should call the Sheriff’s Office Rochester Hills substation at 248-537-3530 or Sgt. James Morgan at 248-537-3509.

