Dead grass? How Michiganders can help keep their lawns alive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The lack of rain here in Mid-Michigan has turned the green grass brown.

The obvious answer is to water it more, but lawn-care experts said there are more solutions thank just a sprinkler.

“People like fertilizer just to keep that lushness growing through the year,” said Kelly Keast, the owner of Keast Lawn and Snow. “Keeping that mower off of the grass when it’s dry. When it’s 98 degrees, 2 weeks in a row, that first week is going to be a cut the second week is going to be a no cut.”

Keast said it’s usually late July or August before the weather starts killing lawns.

Homeowner Pery Young said they’re just trying to keep their grass alive.

“Trying to keep it a little more longer than normal and, of course, make sure it has enough fertilizer and not over doing it,” Young said. “But with the dry conditions, you probably just cut it less and keep it longer and just keep an eye on it and make sure it doesn’t die on you completely.”

Keast said to prepare for next year, homeowners should keep the grass about four inches high during the spring-time to have a better outcome next summer.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.