Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,353 new cases, 174 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in six weeks, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has risen.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,353 new cases of COVID and 174 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,050 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,780 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,606,431 cases and 36,918 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 696 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 647 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Tuesday was 13.37%, an increase from the 11.69% the week prior.

As of June 28, 2022, there are officially 14,758 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,724 27 197 126.9 Eaton County 24,120 45 392 101.6 Ingham County 58,188 156 752 122.4 Jackson County 36,533 165 541 99.1 Shiawassee County 15,168 36 214 114.5

