Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,353 new cases, 174 deaths over past 7 days

As of June 28, 2022, there are officially 14,758 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in six weeks, the amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has risen.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,353 new cases of COVID and 174 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,050 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,780 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,606,431 cases and 36,918 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 696 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 647 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Tuesday was 13.37%, an increase from the 11.69% the week prior.



CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,72427197126.9
Eaton County24,12045392101.6
Ingham County58,188156752122.4
Jackson County36,53316554199.1
Shiawassee County15,16836214114.5

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

