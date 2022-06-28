Big Ten Down to One Baseball Coach Opening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ohio State on Tuesday named Bill Mosiello its new head baseball coach. He has been associated head coach the past nine seasons at Texas Christian. Michigan is still looking for a replacement for Erik Bakich who left earlier this month for the same job at Clemson. Ohio State missed the Big Ten tournament this past spring.

