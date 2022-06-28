Airbnb institutes permanent party ban, releases data for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone planning to celebrate the upcoming holiday with a destination party will have to rent from someone other than Airbnb. As of Tuesday, Airbnb has permanently banned parties in rented homes.

A temporary ban had been put in place when there was no vaccine for the pandemic and no end date had been given. The company has now said data following that move has encouraged them to make the change into permanent policy.

Company representatives explained their reasoning in an email.

“In August 2020 we announced a temporary ban on all parties and events in Airbnb listings globally -- which at the time was in effect ‘until further notice,’” they said. “The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy.”

The company said they experienced a 37% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports in Michigan after implementing the August 2020 no party policy.

Guests attempting to book reservations over the July 4 weekend will need to aware of restrictions Airbnb has in place. Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. Two-night reservations will also be restricted for some local or last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

Guests will also now be required to make ‘anti-party attestations’ when attempting to make local reservations. In these, guests will have to promise that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

“This comes as we’ve introduced strict anti-party measures for the upcoming 4th of July weekend, where guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings,” company representatives said. “We saw success with this initiative during both the 4th of July 2021 and the past Memorial Day 2022.”

