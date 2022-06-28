$368 million awarded to childcare facilities across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $368 million in grants were awarded to childcare programs throughout Michigan. These efforts came from Governor Whitmer’s goal to create affordable and quality childcare through the Child Care Stabilization Grant.

This grant is a non-competitive grant for childcare facilities to help support and prioritize the safety and health of children and staff.

Read: Airbnb institutes permanent party ban, releases data for Michigan

Associate Director of Kreative Kids Learning Center in Inkster said, “These funds will be the catalyst to continued growth of child care businesses.”

Over 5,500 childcare programs received funding through this effort and provided support for childcare facilities to stay open and serve their community. This grant also provided $1,000 bonuses for 25,756 full-time childcare staff members throughout the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs.”

Whitmer hopes that these grants will allow programs to keep their doors open, hire more professionals, and continue to support children and families.

“All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future and our state’s prosperity,” Whitmer said.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.