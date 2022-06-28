$175 million public safety bond proposal draws criticism at Lansing City Council meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing has seen a rise in crime in recent years and to help address that, public safety officials are asking for the public’s help.

They said the current building condition as the Lansing Police Department are so poor that they are hurting law enforcement’s ability to serve the community.

Mayor Andy Schor proposed a $175 million bond to pay for upgrades for city, police, fire and court buildings.

A meeting regarding the proposal was held Monday night at Lansing City Hall, which is where the city’s courts and police departments are.

In February, city officials wanted to move City Hall out of its current location. The bond proposal would do just that, but it has to pass committee first before it’s on the ballot.

If the vote were left to those who spoke at Monday’s City Council Meeting, the proposal for the $175 million public safety bond would not have passed.

“$175 million bond proposal over 30 years strikes me as being too much,” said Loretta Stanaway. “Too long and too open ended.”

City officials said it’s what the city needs and that they need it now. They argue the current expenses aren’t sustainable either.

“It’s a lot, but it’s the amount we need now to fix and replace these buildings,” Schor said. “Waiting any longer just means it will be much more expensive.”

The Lansing Police Department has been using rental buildings for the past 20 years. They said the money could go toward updating equipment.

The proposal includes relocating and consolidating the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department, the 54-A District Court and the police lockup.

“I like the idea how they’re talking about centralizing everything in one place. I think that that’s a really good idea instead of having like four different locations,” said Ashia Wilson. “The four different court rooms would be in one place.”

Wilson said she knows it’s expensive, but it’s a price she’s willing to pay if it helps the community.

The City Council referred the plan to council committee, where it will be taken up July 11.

