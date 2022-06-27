With Roe protections gone, Michigan lawmakers debate 1931 abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, now placing the decision of whether citizens may choose not to give birth up to states. Michigan is one of many state’s with a snap law, meaning a law restricting abortions that existed before Roe v. Wade was in place that was never taken off the books.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the Michigan Supreme Court to for immediate consideration of a lawsuit intended to guarantee the right to an abortion in the state.

Read: Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home

“Right now, abortion remains safe and legal in Michigan because of a court order temporarily blocking enforcement of the state’s 1931 abortion ban,” Governor Whitmer said in a statement. “But in the wake of the decision in Dobbs overturning Roe, certain county prosecutors and health providers have expressed confusion about the current legal status of abortion in Michigan.”

Seven Michigan prosecutors, including Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, have signaled they don’t intent to enforce that 1931 law. They signed a letter in April stating they would not, after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter was leaked.

“Michigan’s anti-abortion statutes were written and passed in 1931. There were no women serving in the Michigan legislature,” prosecutors wrote in the letter. “Those archaic statutes are unconstitutionally and dangerously vague, leaving open the potential for criminalizing doctors, nurses, anesthetists, health care providers, office receptionists – virtually anyone who either performs or assists in performing these medical procedures. Even the patient herself could face criminal liability under these statutes.”

Whitmer’s lawsuit asks the court to formally stop enforcement of the 1931 law. Currently, the law is not being enforced due to a state court issuing a preliminary injunction finding Planned Parenthood is likely to prevail in a lawsuit saying that law violates the state constitution.

State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield, said she believes that lawsuit should be tossed out.

“The plaintiff Planned Parenthood pushing a pro-choice agenda, the defendant Attorney General who has stated she will not uphold the law, and the judge who formerly represented and donates to Planned Parenthood, all want the same outcome,” Hornberger wrote on in a statement. “It’s a blatant conflict of interest and undermines the public’s trust in our judicial system.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.