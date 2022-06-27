Advertisement

Will Lavine Stay in Chicago?

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet...
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 21, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 113-99.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls remain hopeful All-Star guard Zach LaVine will choose to re-sign with them rather than join another team as an unrestricted free agent. Bulls top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas says they “hope Zach is here for a long time, and nothing changed.” Karnisovas has said several times he would like to retain LaVine and a keep a core that helped Chicago reach the playoffs for the first time in five years intact. The free agency negotiating period starts Thursday evening. The Bulls introduced recent first-round draft pick Dalen Terry on Monday.

