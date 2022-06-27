Advertisement

One dead after car crash in Jackson County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SANDSTOWN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic incident left one dead in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

The driver was identified as 22 year old Gavin Michael Putnam from Parma.

Jackson Post troopers responded to the crash at 2:39 a.m. on County Farm Road near Wellman Road. Investigators indicate the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Officials said he was the only occupant and died from the injuries he received in the crash.

Authorities said alcohol is suspected to be a factor and the investigation will continue.

