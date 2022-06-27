WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Fallout from Roe v Wade, update on toddler found in a freezer, lightning strikes fishing boat, puppies rescued, and more
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning and looks ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 27th, 2022
- Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1870
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1971
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1988
More:
- Temps in the 70s Monday
- Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
- Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
- Caught on video: Driver parks vehicle in street, pulls gun on other driver
- Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
