Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Cooler temps finally arrive, parents of alleged school shooter denied change of venue, a baby wooly mammoth found, and a new treat from a food court staple

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an updated look at the week’s cool-down and takes a look at the forecast for the holiday weekend.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a...
Monday is National HIV testing day - find a testing center near you
WILX Weather Webcast 6/27/2022 Midday
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will present his Public Safety bond proposal at City Hall on Monday.
Mayor Schor to announce public safety bond proposal at Lansing City Hall
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Change of venue for parents of alleged school shooter denied