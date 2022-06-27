Advertisement

Tigers Idle Monday

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers, idle Monday, begin a two game series Tuesday night in San Francisco against the Giants. The Tigers are 2-4 on their current road trip after losing 11-7 Sunday at Arizona. The Tigers have a 28-44 season record and after an off day Thursday they host the Kansas City Royals this week end.

