Teen Jackson homicide suspect pleads guilty for first degree murder

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Aivery Banks pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Monday.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported Monday afternoon that Defendant Aivery Banks pled guilty to First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm relating to a shooting incident in Blackman Township on Aug. 25, 2020 that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Lataveon Cosey. Banks was 17 years old at the time.

Background: 16-year-old killed in shooting in Blackman Township, suspect arrested

Banks could face life in prison. He is expected to be sentenced Aug. 11 before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson.

