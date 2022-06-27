Advertisement

Supreme Court Backs Former High School Coach

The U.S. Supreme Court is issuing more decisions Monday, with one having an impact on religion...
The U.S. Supreme Court is issuing more decisions Monday, with one having an impact on religion in public school settings.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It’s a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools.The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. The justices in the majority emphasized that the coach’s prayer happened after the game was over. The liberal justices in the minority said there was evidence that the coach’s prayer at the 50-yard-line had a coercive effect and it let him incorporate his “personal religious beliefs into a school event.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, right, drives two the basket as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet...
Will Lavine Stay in Chicago?
Novak Djokovic
Good Start For Djokovic at Wimbledon
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Monday
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
More Issues For Griner in Russia