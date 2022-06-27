Advertisement

South Wisner Road to close in Jackson Tuesday

South Wisner Road to close in Jackson Tuesday
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday.

South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer.

The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction on Southwest Avenue.

The construction project is expected be completed by Tuesday evening. Updates on the repair both on Facebook and the City of Jackson website.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

How food prices are impacting the holiday
How food prices are impacting the holiday
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan
$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan