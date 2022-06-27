South Wisner Road to close in Jackson Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday.

South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer.

The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction on Southwest Avenue.

The construction project is expected be completed by Tuesday evening. Updates on the repair both on Facebook and the City of Jackson website.

