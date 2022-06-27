‘Show the kids the fun of the outdoors’ -- 1,000 Michigan youth to attend Come Out and Play at the Capitol event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 1,000 Michigan youth are expected to gather on the Capitol Lawn for the annual Come Out and Play at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, June 29 the Capitol Lawn will be the gathering spot for 1,000 Michigan youth for the ninth annual event hosted by the Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks). Attendees will get the opportunities to try many outdoor activities and sports.

“We’re excited to be returning to the Capitol for this event,” said Executive Director, Clay Summers, “we’ve had to take a break due to COVID-19 but we’re ready to show the kids the fun of the outdoors.”

Parks and recreations facilities said they saw an increase in new visitors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers said that Come Out and Play is an “important reminder to Michigan’s legislators that park and recreation providers are a critical part of each community.”

The National Recreation Pak Association reported that 86% of adults in the United States believe it is helpful to have access to outdoors and nature during stressful times.

“Michigan has some of the country’s best parks, trails, and outdoor recreation facilities. There are endless ways to get active, stay healthy, and spend time with family and community any time of year,” Summers added in his statement.

Each year the event is planned in late June in preparation for National Parks and Recreation Month which is July. Organizers said there are free activities for youth including canoe and kayaking simulations, archery, tennis, nature interpretation and more.

If you want to learn more about the event at the Capitol, you can visit their website here.

