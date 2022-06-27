WATCH LIVE: Parents of alleged school shooter in court, argue for case to be moved out of Oakland Co.

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, have requested their trial be moved, saying that they will not receive fair treatment in Oakland County.

The two are scheduled to appear in court for the motion to be heard on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the school shooting that left four students dead. The charges allege the two failed to prevent the November 2021 shooting where their 15-year-old son is alleged to be the one who opened fire.

Prosecutors argue the parents neglected their son and ignored warning signs of his “disturbing” behavior. They are also accused of buying and providing their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting.

