Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Parents of alleged school shooter in court, argue for case to be moved out of Oakland Co.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the school shooting that left four students dead.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, have requested their trial be moved, saying that they will not receive fair treatment in Oakland County.

The two are scheduled to appear in court for the motion to be heard on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the school shooting that left four students dead. The charges allege the two failed to prevent the November 2021 shooting where their 15-year-old son is alleged to be the one who opened fire.

Prosecutors argue the parents neglected their son and ignored warning signs of his “disturbing” behavior. They are also accused of buying and providing their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

Fallout from Roe v Wade, update on toddler found in a freezer, lightning strikes fishing boat,...
Now Desk Morning - June 27, 2022
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning - Fallout from Roe v Wade, update on toddler found in a freezer, lightning strikes fishing boat, puppies rescued, and more
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/27/22
Michigan Challenge Balloonfest wraps up in Howell