One child dies in Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews were sent to a home in Lansing after a fire broke out Monday morning.

News 10′s journalists on the scene have confirmed that a house in south Lansing caught fire late Monday morning. The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) was sent to the home, located on East Cavanaugh Street, after reports came in of heavy smoke.

LFD said the fire started at the rear of the house, when a mother with three children in the home at the time. The mom and two of the children were safely removed from home, but one child died inside.

The mother and two children have been transported to nearby hospital for treatment.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.