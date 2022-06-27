Advertisement

One child dies in Lansing house fire

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews were sent to a home in Lansing after a fire broke out Monday morning.

News 10′s journalists on the scene have confirmed that a house in south Lansing caught fire late Monday morning. The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) was sent to the home, located on East Cavanaugh Street, after reports came in of heavy smoke.

LFD said the fire started at the rear of the house, when a mother with three children in the home at the time. The mom and two of the children were safely removed from home, but one child died inside.

The mother and two children have been transported to nearby hospital for treatment.

