Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews attempted to save a family in Lansing after a house on Cavanaugh Street.

A toddler was killed in the Monday morning fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities said the fire started in the back of the house. That’s where first responders found a toddler, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said they don’t know the family that well, but that doesn’t make them any less concerned.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Audrey Gross. “But there was a woman and they told her something and she started crying hysterically and the kids started crying.”

Gross lives about two houses down from where the fire started. She said she was at home with her 4-year-old daughter when she heard the sirens, came outside and saw the smoke.

“The little kids asked the paramedics if they could talk to my daughter and I said ‘Absolutely,’” Gross recalled.

Her daughter spoke with and comforted the neighbor children who had just survived the house fire. Their youngest sibling -- a month short of turning 2 years old -- didn’t survive.

Gross said the children asked if they could go inside her home until everything was over.

“I would have adopted them at that moment,” Gross said.

She added that seeing the family outside, scared and crying broke her heart. Even though they were neighbors, she didn’t know them.

