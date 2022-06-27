In My View: Can the Pistons entice free agents?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons have a long way to go next season after going 23-59 this past season.

The draft is one thing and I don’t think there are many difference makers in the draft any more. But free agent season is next and the Pistons have some salary cap room to entice some veterans -- but will they come to Detroit?

In my view, free agents with proven talent is mandatory for the Pistons to start showing significant improvement moving forward.

In My View

