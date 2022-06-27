Advertisement

Monday is National HIV testing day - find a testing center near you

NHTD was first observed on June 27, 1995.
The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a...
The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a higher risk get tested more often and consider going on a medication that helps prevent HIV.(WAVE 3 News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) and the state’s health department is encouraging Michiganders to get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV. Of those, about 13% do not know it and need testing.

More data on HIV.

The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a higher risk get tested more often and consider going on a medication that helps prevent HIV.

NHTD was first observed on June 27, 1995. The theme for NHTD 2022 is HIV Testing is Self-care - a timely theme as self-care has been an important topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme also aims to highlight the need for individual and community actions to promote physical and mental health to remain critical.

The CDC and many other organizations are distributing free HIV self-testing kits . You can find more information about HIV testing on the HIV Testing Overview page.

To find out where you can get tested for HIV, click HERE.

Read next: ‘It would be shooting us back into the past’ -- Lansing pride rally at the state capitol building

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/27/2022 Midday
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will present his Public Safety bond proposal at City Hall on Monday.
Mayor Schor to announce public safety bond proposal at Lansing City Hall
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged school shooter in court, argue for case to be moved out of Oakland Co.
Fallout from Roe v Wade, update on toddler found in a freezer, lightning strikes fishing boat,...
Now Desk Morning - June 27, 2022