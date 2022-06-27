Monday is National HIV testing day - find a testing center near you

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) and the state’s health department is encouraging Michiganders to get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV. Of those, about 13% do not know it and need testing.

The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a higher risk get tested more often and consider going on a medication that helps prevent HIV.

NHTD was first observed on June 27, 1995. The theme for NHTD 2022 is “HIV Testing is Self-care” - a timely theme as self-care has been an important topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme also aims to highlight the need for individual and community actions to promote physical and mental health to remain critical.

The CDC and many other organizations are distributing free HIV self-testing kits . You can find more information about HIV testing on the HIV Testing Overview page.

To find out where you can get tested for HIV, click HERE.

