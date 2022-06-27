Michigan State University broadband project announcement
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from Michigan State University are announcing their plans for a $10 million grant. That say it will improve broadband infrastructure throughout Michigan.
