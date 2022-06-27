Michigan Challenge Balloonfest wraps up in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The final day of Michigan Challenge Balloonfest took place on Sunday with a balloon launch to wrap up the weekend.

From volunteering at the Balloonfest to now on the planning committee, Rick Resinger, has been part of Balloonfest for 22 years. It had grown bigger and bigger each year from business vendors, balloonists, and live bands. According to officials, all proceeds go toward local businesses, non-profits, and charities.

The Balloonfest has been around for almost 38 years in Howell, MI and in 2022 almost 400 volunteers assisted with the festival.

News 10 spoke to event attendee Dana Mannor who has been attending since the year 2000.

“My daughter was born during Balloonfest,” said Mannor. “My husband was working at the Balloonfest so we have been coming every year just as a family tradition.”

News 10 spoke with pilot Chad Crabtree who flies the hot air balloons for the event.

“It’s not just the piloting that brings me out here,” said Crabtree. “It’s everybody around that brings me out here... the welcoming from everyone with open arms.”

For more information on upcoming events in Howell, you can visit their website.

