Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-2636).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-2636).

