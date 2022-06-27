Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-2636).

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.