Meridian Township approves new polling locations

(WIS)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After a series of changes brought on by state redistricting, county reapportionment, precinct boundary and polling location changes, all registered voters in Meridian Township will receive a new voter identification card.

Monday, the Township Board announced they have approved the creation of three new precinct locations, along with changes to existing precinct locations, for the Aug. 2 primary election. That list is included below.

“Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and voters are required to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day,” board members said in an email. “Voters at the polls must show a picture ID or sign an affidavit that they are ‘not in possession of a picture ID’ before they are allowed to vote on Election Day. All voted Absentee Voter (AV) Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8:00 pm on Election Day.”

Residents can check their voter registration status, absentee voter information and more on the State of Michigan’s Voter Information website. For township-specific matters, additional election information can be found on Meridian Township’s website.

Precinct Polling Locations – August 2 Primary Election:
  • PCT 1 St. Luke Lutheran Church (5589 Van Atta Road)
  • PCT 2 St. Luke Lutheran Church (5589 Van Atta Road) - Formerly located at Haslett Middle School
  • PCT 3 Haslett Community Ed (1590 Franklin Street) - Formerly Haslett High School
  • PCT 4 Crossroads Assembly of God (2400 Lake Lansing Road) - Formerly Murphy Elementary School
  • PCT 5 Haslett Community Church (1427 Haslett Road)
  • PCT 6 Red Cedar Church (550 W. Grand River Avenue) - Formerly Meridian Township Hall
  • PCT 7 Faith Lutheran (4515 Dobie Road) - Formerly Kinawa Middle School
  • PCT 8 Faith Lutheran (4515 Dobie Road) - Formerly located at Cornell Elementary School
  • PCT 9 Church of the Nazarene (1906 Hamilton Road) - Formerly located at Edgewood School
  • PCT 10 Meridian Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road) - Formerly Township Service Center
  • PCT 11 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road)
  • PCT 12 Meridian Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road) - Formerly Wardcliff School
  • PCT 13 Okemos Library (4321 Okemos Road) - Formerly Central Elementary School
  • PCT 14 Ingham County Rehab Facility (3860 Dobie Road) - Formerly Hiawatha Elementary
  • PCT 15 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road) - Formerly Meridian Senior Center
  • PCT 16 (NEW Precinct) 2/42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road)
  • PCT 17 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road) - Formerly Bennett Woods Elementary
  • PCT 18 New Hope Church (2170 E Saginaw Highway) - Formerly Snell Towar Recreation Center)
  • PCT 19 New Hope Church (2170 E Saginaw Highway) - Formerly United MI Conference Center
  • PCT 20 Okemos Community Church (4734 Okemos Road) - Formerly New Hope Church
  • PCT 21 (NEW Precinct) Okemos Community Church (4734 Okemos Road)
  • PCT 22 (NEW Precinct) Ingham County Facility (3860 Dobie Road)

