Meridian Township approves new polling locations

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After a series of changes brought on by state redistricting, county reapportionment, precinct boundary and polling location changes, all registered voters in Meridian Township will receive a new voter identification card.

Monday, the Township Board announced they have approved the creation of three new precinct locations, along with changes to existing precinct locations, for the Aug. 2 primary election. That list is included below.

Read: Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old girl

“Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and voters are required to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day,” board members said in an email. “Voters at the polls must show a picture ID or sign an affidavit that they are ‘not in possession of a picture ID’ before they are allowed to vote on Election Day. All voted Absentee Voter (AV) Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8:00 pm on Election Day.”

Residents can check their voter registration status, absentee voter information and more on the State of Michigan’s Voter Information website. For township-specific matters, additional election information can be found on Meridian Township’s website.

Precinct Polling Locations – August 2 Primary Election:

PCT 1 St. Luke Lutheran Church (5589 Van Atta Road)

PCT 2 St. Luke Lutheran Church (5589 Van Atta Road) - Formerly located at Haslett Middle School

PCT 3 Haslett Community Ed (1590 Franklin Street) - Formerly Haslett High School

PCT 4 Crossroads Assembly of God (2400 Lake Lansing Road) - Formerly Murphy Elementary School

PCT 5 Haslett Community Church (1427 Haslett Road)

PCT 6 Red Cedar Church (550 W. Grand River Avenue) - Formerly Meridian Township Hall

PCT 7 Faith Lutheran (4515 Dobie Road) - Formerly Kinawa Middle School

PCT 8 Faith Lutheran (4515 Dobie Road) - Formerly located at Cornell Elementary School

PCT 9 Church of the Nazarene (1906 Hamilton Road) - Formerly located at Edgewood School

PCT 10 Meridian Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road) - Formerly Township Service Center

PCT 11 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road)

PCT 12 Meridian Municipal Building (5151 Marsh Road) - Formerly Wardcliff School

PCT 13 Okemos Library (4321 Okemos Road) - Formerly Central Elementary School

PCT 14 Ingham County Rehab Facility (3860 Dobie Road) - Formerly Hiawatha Elementary

PCT 15 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road) - Formerly Meridian Senior Center

PCT 16 (NEW Precinct) 2/42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road)

PCT 17 2|42 Community Church (2600 Bennett Road) - Formerly Bennett Woods Elementary

PCT 18 New Hope Church (2170 E Saginaw Highway) - Formerly Snell Towar Recreation Center)

PCT 19 New Hope Church (2170 E Saginaw Highway) - Formerly United MI Conference Center

PCT 20 Okemos Community Church (4734 Okemos Road) - Formerly New Hope Church

PCT 21 (NEW Precinct) Okemos Community Church (4734 Okemos Road)

PCT 22 (NEW Precinct) Ingham County Facility (3860 Dobie Road)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.