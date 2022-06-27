Advertisement

Mayor Schor to announce public safety bond proposal at Lansing City Hall

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will present his Public Safety bond proposal at City Hall on Monday.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will present his Public Safety bond proposal at City Hall on Monday.(City of Lansing (LansingMi.gov))
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will announce his public safety bond proposal during a media conference.

That conference is set to take place in the lobby of Lansing City Hall at 3 p.m. Schor will officially unveil the proposal at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

We do know that if the proposal is passed by Lansing voters, it would provide funding for the construction of a new Public Safety facility and provide upgrades to fire stations in the Capital City.

News 10 will keep you updated on the proposal throughout the day both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
‘We didn’t have a place to go or come to for ourselves’ -- Black Girl Day of Play event at Michigan Capitol
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

The CDC recommends adults get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, and people at a...
Monday is National HIV testing day - find a testing center near you
WILX Weather Webcast 6/27/2022 Midday
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged school shooter in court, argue for case to be moved out of Oakland Co.
Fallout from Roe v Wade, update on toddler found in a freezer, lightning strikes fishing boat,...
Now Desk Morning - June 27, 2022