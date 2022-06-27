Mayor Schor to announce public safety bond proposal at Lansing City Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will announce his public safety bond proposal during a media conference.

That conference is set to take place in the lobby of Lansing City Hall at 3 p.m. Schor will officially unveil the proposal at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

We do know that if the proposal is passed by Lansing voters, it would provide funding for the construction of a new Public Safety facility and provide upgrades to fire stations in the Capital City.

