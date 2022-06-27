Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Tatiana McCuien was last seen on Lochmoor Drive, between Claybon Road and Brighton Drive.

Police said she was last seen wearing black shorts, white shoes and carrying a gold purse. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Tatiana McCuien or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Sarah Wilson at 517-483-6813.

