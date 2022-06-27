‘It would be shooting us back into the past’ -- Lansing pride rally at the state capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five hundred people gathered at the state capitol for a pride rally Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, June 26 marks the 7th year of same sex marriage being legal in the United States. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, people like petitioner Lindsay Futrell told News 10 they fear for their future.

Read: ‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses

“The supreme court is going after anything that isn’t normal,” said Futrell.

Attendee Katelyn Smith added, “It would be shooting us back into the past. When we should be trying to make steps to go forward and instead of trying to go forward people are pulling us back just to feel comfortable.”

With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, LGBTQ rights, such as same-sex marriage may be impacted down the line according to officials.

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel said if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Obergefell, same sex marriage would become illegal.

“Same sex marriage would be invalid,” said Nessel.

Obergefell v. Hodges was the civil rights case which made same sex marriage legal back in 2015. Nessel told News 10 the possibility of protection for same-sex marriage in Michigan would be high.

“Marriage equality nationwide,” said Nessel. “I saw, I want to say 71% of voters approve of it and it includes a majority of republicans so over 50% of republicans now believe that same-sex marriage should be legal.”

The pride rally ran from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As June comes to an end that does not mean pride does. Lansing pride will take place on Aug 13 in Old Town.

To find more information you can visit their website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.