Ingham County Animal Shelter overcrowded with cats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mason animal shelter is experiencing cat overflow, which has caused them to stop accepting more cats.

In mid-June, almost two dozen cats were taken to the Ingham County Animal Shelter. While investigating, animal control officers said they discovered the cats living in unsanitary conditions.

With summer well underway, Ingham County Animal Shelter is trying to get its cat population under control. Community outreach manager Julie Hill said they have hit capacity.

“So, we have 25 adoptable cats, then we have about 30 others that are in treatment or are getting behavior evaluated,” Hill said. “But then we have about 175 others that are in foster care. "

With the added number, the shelter will not be able to accept owners surrender cats soon.

“As soon as we get some more adopted so if we get some of these guys adopted here on our adoption floor, we can move up other guys that are either in a stray hold or having care treatment done to them,” Hill said.

With the help of the community, Hill said 15 cats were adopted last week.

And one fur-ever friend named Armarilla met her new mom, Kayla Etzler, Monday afternoon.

“If you can find an animal that needs a home, especially animals that have been here for a long time or even just kittens since there’s such of an abundance of them everywhere, I feel like if you go to the shelter, it’s such a better place to get an animal from,” Etzler said. “Because you’re not only making room for new animals, but you’re also taking a new animal home that didn’t have a shelter and you’re giving it a new life.”

With the shelter being over capacity, they are taking monetary donations and dry cat food to help with the cats’ ongoing care.

If you would like to help ICACS with the influx of cats in its care, they say monetary donations and donations of Purina One dry cat food are appreciated. Monetary donations can be made HERE.

