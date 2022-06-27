Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a yearlong investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.”

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The panel had at least two more hearings planned for July, which lawmakers said would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what then-President Donald Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

Thursday's hearing included testimony that former President Donald Trump pressured Justice Department officials. (CNN/POOL/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/Getty Images)

