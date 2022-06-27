Advertisement

Grand Ledge Police Department also did not text you regarding a shirt sale

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Police Department is warning residents about a scam text impersonating the department.

The scam comes in the form of a text from what appears to be from the police department and claims there is an Grand Ledge police shirt that’s available to order at $10 off.

In a social media post Monday, officials posted told residents the department had nothing to do with the text and that the department does not solicit via text.

If it sounds familiar, the Delhi Township Fire Department, the Ingham County officials and Ionia County officials have warned residents of the same fake texts.

