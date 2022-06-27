Advertisement

Good Start For Djokovic at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Novak Djokovic makes history just about every time he wins another match. And the top-ranked Serb did just that by winning another Wimbledon match. Djokovic beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court for his 80th victory at the grass-court major. That made him the first man or woman to win that many matches at each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Djokovic was playing for the first time since losing to Rafael Nadal last month in the French Open quarterfinals. Djokovic has won the last three Wimbledon titles and is going for his seventh overall. That would put him in a tie for the second most with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

