Advertisement

Flint River closed to public due to health concerns

Flint River
Flint River(WNEM)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new order has been issued following the spill of hazardous material into the Flint River on June 15.

Officials say the unidentified oil-like substance is undergoing testing. The quantity is also unknown.

The leak has been contained to the area of the Flint River between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.

The county advises residents to not have direct contact or participate in any sports or fishing in the river water.

A Genesee County hazmat team, crews from EGLE, and Flint and Clio Fire Departments are working to clean-up and take proper steps to minimize environmental impact.

The county said the city of Flint’s water supply is not from the Flint River, and there is no danger to the drinking water supplied by the city.

Officials say before the river can re-open, testing must determine the spilled substances do not pose a hazard of physical harm and the danger has been resolved.

Consuming fish caught in the river should also be avoided.

Anyone who violates this order is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of at least six months or a fine of $200.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson estimates that nearly 40,000 gallons of the unknown substance has been removed from Lockhart Chemical reservoirs and the river.

“They have very, very slight residual that’s coming out of what’s called the outfall and that’s all being contained as of right now,” Swanson said. “The good news is there are no new leaks, and we are actually restricting the area contaminated significantly today.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

How food prices are impacting the holiday
How food prices are impacting the holiday
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Neighborhood in shock following Lansing house fire that killed toddler
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
New ballot initiative aims to address abortion rights in Michigan
$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan
$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan