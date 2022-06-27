Advertisement

EXIT Realty Advantage gives housing market update on interest rates and inventory

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Gary Naeyaert talked with Studio 10 about changes in the housing market, where interest rates compare and where inventory is heading.

Check out the video for full details.

Russ from Radon R Us stopped by EXIT Realty to go over reducing radon in your home and the importance of testing it when trying to sell your house.

Robin Naeyaert spoke about how you can nominate someone you know to be a Face of Ingham County.

Check out the video for more information.

