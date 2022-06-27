Advertisement

Connecting people with job resources in our community

Juneteenth Job Fair
Juneteenth Job Fair(WILX)
By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Several local businesses, including Capital Area Michigan Works! teamed up to bring a Juneteenth Job and Community Resource Fair to our community.

Winston Williams Jr., Executive Committee Member, Lansing Branch NAACP shares in the video attached what resources are available for potential employees and employers.

