Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Amtrak reported Monday that several cars from one of its trains derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing.

According to a news release, train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm.

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries, Amtrak said. Authorities in the area are assisting customers, and Amtrak has sent resources to help.

The railroad service said additional details would be provided as available.

