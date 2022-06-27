Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly crash into Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a deadly accident involving two vehicles on Saturday was identified by the Lansing Police Department Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Leroy Burch from Lansing. Officers said the crash took place at 1:28 a.m. Saturday night when two vehicles traveling on Washington and Northrup collided, causing one vehicle to crash into a residence and resulting in a gas leak.

Police said the residents of the home were evacuated without injuries.

Joshua Leroy Burch was pronounced dead at the scene while a 40-year-old male was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation indicated one vehicle was southbound on South Washington Avenue and the other was westbound on Northrup Street when the collision occurred.

Authorities said alcohol may have played a factor in the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

