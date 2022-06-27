Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses
One child dies in Lansing house fire
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’

Latest News

Strawberry Picking Fun at Huhn's Strawberry Farm
Strawberry Picking Fun at Huhn's Strawberry Farm
south wisner road to close Jackson 2022
south wisner road to close Jackson 2022
Market Update
Housing Market Update with EXIT Realty Advantage
A Job Fair with Celebration
A Job Fair with Celebration
Radon Testing
Radon Testing