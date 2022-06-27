Advertisement

$10M grant awarded to expand internet access in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not everyone has access to affordable internet, but that could soon change thanks to a federal grant.

Michigan State University and Merit Network are joint recipients of a $10.5 million federal grant to help improve internet access. The money is going to a project called Moon-Light, which intends to build a new fiber optic infrastructure, bringing affordable internet to homes and businesses in underserved areas of Michigan.

“People saw the stress that their internet connections were under,” said Joe Sawasky. “Some folks didn’t even have internet connections and they would have to go to local libraries or even McDonald’s to complete their schoolwork or do their work, unfortunately.”

The program’s ultimate goal is connect everyone with high-performance broadband internet.

